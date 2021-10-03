Ohio State moves up in Joel Klatt’s latest top 10

Ohio State has moved up one spot in Joel Klatt’s latest opinion poll posted on his personal Twitter account. Klatt liked what he saw out of the Buckeyes after they easily dismantled Rutgers on Saturday afternoon and moved them up to No. 7 on his weekly list.

As a matter of fact, the Bucks are the only team with a loss on their record on Klatt’s list and are ahead of several other teams with zero losses including arch-rival, Michigan who comes in at No. 8 in the Fox Sports analyst’s rankings.

Oregon, who beat Ohio State in Columbus in a week two matchup dropped out of Klatt’s top 10 after losing to Stanford this past weekend. There will undoubtedly be those who are upset that the Ducks are lower than the Bucks, but polls are much about what teams have done lately. And at this point in the season, Ohio State is playing better than Oregon, plain and simple.

Ohio State will look to continue its winning ways this week when the Buckeyes take on Maryland in the Horseshoe.

