Ohio State moves on in 2025 Oklahoma tight end’s recruitment

The 2025 recruiting class is still far away from signing but Ohio State always has an eye on the next class, and even sometimes the few classes after that.

With just one current commit in next years class, the Buckeyes are looking to add more with Oklahoma tight end Nate Roberts being one of those targets. The 6-foot, 4-inch and 225 pound prospect narrowed his list to 12 schools, with Ohio State making the cut.

Roberts is viewed as one of the best players in the country as his national ranking of 121st is very impressive while being the 5th ranked tight end according to the 247Sports composite.

There is still a long ways to go in Roberts recruitment, but advancing to the next stage is a solid step for the Buckeyes.

