Ohio State moves to 10-0 with win over Michigan State: Social media reacts

Mark Russell
·2 min read

Ohio State was scoring early and often before letting off the gas to cruise to a 38-3 victory over Michigan State. The defense continued its dominant play shutting down the Spartan attack and on the other side of the ball, the offense looked totally in sync.

This is right where you want a team to be at this point in the season. The Buckeyes look like they are playing their best football with just two weeks left to go in the season and what looks like will be another undefeated showdown with Michigan.

Fans are getting excited about what could be and social media had some great takes after seeing the team move to 10-0. Let’s take a look at some of the best.

