Ohio State moves to 10-0 with win over Michigan State: Social media reacts

Ohio State was scoring early and often before letting off the gas to cruise to a 38-3 victory over Michigan State. The defense continued its dominant play shutting down the Spartan attack and on the other side of the ball, the offense looked totally in sync.

This is right where you want a team to be at this point in the season. The Buckeyes look like they are playing their best football with just two weeks left to go in the season and what looks like will be another undefeated showdown with Michigan.

Fans are getting excited about what could be and social media had some great takes after seeing the team move to 10-0. Let’s take a look at some of the best.

Buckeye Nation

First time for everything

Freshman quarterback Lincoln Kienholz is the first player from South Dakota to ever take a snap as a Buckeye in the history of Ohio State football. — Garrick Hodge (@Garrick_Hodge) November 12, 2023

He got that dog in him

Love to hear it

" I think you're seeing us play with more and more confidence." 🗣 Head Coach @ryandaytime on what he learned about the @OhioStateFB tonight pic.twitter.com/U6atpGPdJ3 — Ohio State Buckeyes 🌰 (@OhioStAthletics) November 12, 2023

Might want to put some money on Marv

Marvin Harrison Jr.'s 3 TD performance today DRASTICALLY shifted his Heisman odds Yesterday vs Now +1500 ➡️ +360 pic.twitter.com/1ZBr16cS03 — DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) November 12, 2023

We we're wondering the same thing

@MarvHarrisonJr STOP IT MAN!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣. Why would anyone ever guard him 1 on 1. — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 12, 2023

Get 'em fired up

“When we finish fighting, trusting, then we have the chance to rise and be the best team in college football” Larry Johnson gives a passionate speech about the Brotherhood before MSU. If you ever wondered what the Brotherhood means at Ohio State listen to this: pic.twitter.com/XbQFqeS4Sh — Adam King (@AdamKing10TV) November 11, 2023

To the winners go the spoils

