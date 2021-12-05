Ohio State most likely headed to Rose Bowl to play Utah

The Ohio State football team may not have had the season it set out to have when things kicked off this year, but heading to southern California to play in the “Grandaddy of them all” isn’t a bad consolation prize.

It’s not official yet, but with Michigan running Iowa off the field in the Big Ten Championship game Saturday night, the Wolverines are going to get a bid to the College Football Playoff. That will most likely bump Iowa down to one of the Florida bowls, and the Rose Bowl committee is a shoo-in to select the Buckeyes over a lower-ranked Michigan State team.

Couple that with Utah blasting Oregon again in the Pac-12 Championship game Friday night, and you are probably looking at an Ohio State vs. Utah matchup in the Rose Bowl on January 1.

If you’ve ever made it out to Pasadena, then you know how special and scenic the place is. If you haven’t, then it might be time to both add it to your bucket list (if not already), and knock it off this year.

Ohio State is in position for a Rose Bowl berth with Michigan’s win over Iowa in the Big Ten championship game putting the Wolverines in the College Football Playoff. The bowl pairings will be announced tomorrow afternoon. — Joey Kaufman (@joeyrkaufman) December 5, 2021

We’ll have the official word of Ohio State’s plans for the postseason Saturday afternoon. The last time the Buckeyes traveled to SoCal, it was back in January of 2019 when Dwayne Haskins led OSU to a 28-23 win over the Washington Huskies in Urban Meyer’s last game as the Ohio State head coach.

