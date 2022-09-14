Ohio State more than holding its own in combined basketball and football winning percentage

College programs are often referred to as “basketball schools” or “football schools,” but rarely both. However, there are a few schools out there that have a very good pedigree in both.

Take Ohio State, for instance. The Buckeyes are near the top of the Big Ten when it comes to historical relevance and performance in both college basketball and football. Basketball may not be as consistent as the football program where it’s in the mix for some pretty big things on almost an annual basis, but OSU hoops holds up nationally well.

But what if you were to take the combination of both sports and see which college programs perform the best in the two revenue sports?

Good thing for us, the Fox College Hoops Twitter account did a little homework for us. It took the results in both sports since 2010 nationally and ranked the top ten in total winning percentage when combining basketball and football.

The results? I’m going to go out on a limb and guess that you’ll like where Ohio State is on this list. Here’s how it all breaks down.

Baylor Bears

Matthew Mayer celebrates a successful 3-pointer during Baylor’s victory at Oklahoma in January.

Syndication The Oklahoman

Total Basketball and Football Winning % Since 2010

.687

Michigan Wolverines

Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh is congratulated by basketball coach Juwan Howard after Michigan’s 42-27 win over Ohio State on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at Michigan Stadium. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Total Basketball and Football Winning % Since 2010

.688

Kentucky Wildcats

Jan 16, 2018; Columbia, SC, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach John Calipari talks to his team during a timeout against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the second half at Colonial Life Arena. Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Total Basketball and Football Winning % Since 2010

.698

Cincinnati Bearcats

Dec 31, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Luke Fickell on the sidelines during the game against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the 2021 Cotton Bowl college football CFP national semifinal game at AT&T Stadium. Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

Total Basketball and Football Winning % Since 2010

.699

Duke Blue Devils

Duke Blue Devils head coach Mike Krzyzewski huddles his team during the second half of the NCAA men’s basketball game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Value City Arena in Columbus on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. Ohio State won 71-66. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Total Basketball and Football Winning % Since 2010

.703

Wisconsin Badgers

Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Chimere Dike (13) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown in the third quarter of the game against Illinois State Redbirds on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at Camp Randall in Madison, Wis. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Total Basketball and Football Winning % Since 2010

.708

Michigan State Spartans

Michigan State mascot Sparty takes the field before the Youngstown State game at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Total Basketball and Football Winning % Since 2010

.709

Oregon Ducks

Report: Oregon in 'preliminary discussions' with Big Ten about joining

Dec 29, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; The Oregon Ducks mascot on the field during the second half of the 2021 Alamo Bowl against the Oklahoma Sooners at the Alamodome. Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

Total Basketball and Football Winning % Since 2010

.717

San Diego State Aztecs

Dec. 12, 2020; Provo, UT, USA; San Diego State head coach Brady Hoke talks to other coaches before an NCAA college football game against BYU Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Provo, Utah. George Frey/Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports

Total Basketball and Football Winning % Since 2010

.735

Ohio State Buckeyes

Big Ten programs ranked by football and basketball success this season

Mar 1, 2020; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Chris Holtmann (right) is congratulated by head football coach Ryan Day (left) following the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at Value City Arena. Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Total Basketball and Football Winning % Since 2010

.744

[listicle id=96381]

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison on Twitter.

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire