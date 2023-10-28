Ohio State misses out on in-state 2024 safety, commits to Oklahoma

It seemed like Ohio State Football and in-state safety Reggie Powers were going to be a match.

The Buckeyes were looking to add a player at the position to their 2024 recruiting class and although Powers was committed to Michigan State, there was some smoke. It was even more when he decommitted almost a month ago, seemingly paving the way for him to stay home and play for Ohio State.

Powers made two official visits after reopening his recruitment, one to UCLA and Oklahoma, which showed his interest in the Buckeyes wasn’t all that high. That proved to be true as he committed to the Sooners on Saturday afternoon.

This is a recruiting miss for sure. When the No. 31 safety and 275th overall prospect according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings is in your backyard with an offer in hand opts to go elsewhere, there’s no other way to put it. Or at least, that’s what it looks like.

Back to the drawing board for the Buckeyes.

Contact/Follow @BuckeyesWire on X (formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Michael Chen on X.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire