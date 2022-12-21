Ohio State misses on 5-star California defense end, commits to Oregon

The Buckeyes have long been linked to California defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei and were among his final three schools but this one was not meant to be. The 5-star DE chose to stay on the West Coast and has signed with Oregon.

This commitment is a bit surprising, especially since USC is right in his backyard and was a much more logical choice. The Ducks seemed to be running third in the race for Uiagalelei’s signature but late last night started to get some stream that he would select them.

As for Ohio State, this one stings. The need for an elite defense end in this class was paramount and missing out on him hurts the bottom line. Since Zach Harrison will be off to the NFL and there would be immediate playing time for Uiagalelei if he had chosen the Buckeyes.

Matayo Uiagalelei has been in the hospital and couldn’t make his announcement but his coach Jason Negro announces for him. The 5-star DE is headed to Oregon. @DSArivals pic.twitter.com/qeNAdBYKRs — Matt Moreno (@MattRMoreno) December 21, 2022

There is still hope to add an elite defensive end, as Florida’s Damon Wilson will make his choice later this afternoon. However, this one is trending to end up very much like Uiagalelei’s recruitment as the Buckeyes could be left at the altar again.

