Ohio State misses out on 2025 Georgia tight end

The hits continue to come for Ohio State football on the recruiting trail.

It has been a very difficult run over the last month, losing commitments, seeing top of the board targets commit to other schools. and attempts to lure prospects in the transfer portal coming up empty.

Another hit to the stomach happened on Monday evening, as 2025 Georgia tight end, Emaree Winston, decided to commit to Texas. Ohio State was in his final three schools, but like many others recently, the Buckeyes were left at the altar wondering what they did wrong.

He was one of the best players at his position in the country, ranking as the No. 12 tight end and 254th overall according to the 247Sports Composite Ranking.

BREAKING: Four-Star TE Emaree Winston tells me he has Committed to Texas! The 6’2 240 TE chose the Longhorns over UCF & Ohio State Winston joins 4-Star QB KJ Lacey in Texas’ 2025 Class 🤘🏼https://t.co/lvuy4wZE6N pic.twitter.com/7vtDYsE8Zz — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 18, 2023

There is some silver lining to Winston picking against the Buckeyes, as they the perceived leader for Oklahoma tight end Nate Roberts, who is rated as the No. 104 overall prospect in the same rankings.

Hopefully that decision has a scarlet and gray hue to it when it comes down.

