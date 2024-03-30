Ohio State misses out on 2025 four-star Texas running back

Ohio State football was on recruiting hot steak recently, but things have cooled off a bit, and Friday afternoon continued with that trend.

The Buckeyes were one of six schools that 2025 Texas Running Back, Tory Blaylock, selected from on Friday afternoon, and it was Oklahoma winning out for his commitment. He is a solid recruit, as he ranks as the nation’s No. 17 running back and 219th overall prospect according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

Although his ranking seems a bit low, Blaylock had offers from virtually every major school in the country. It did seem like Ohio State had a few others higher on its recruiting board though, so a small silver lining.

BREAKING: Four-Star RB Tory Blaylock has Committed to Oklahoma, he tells me for @on3recruits The 6’0 197 RB from Houston, TX chose the Sooners over Texas, Ohio State, & Tennessee “Sooner Nation it’s up🤝🏾 Let’s get this money!”https://t.co/nif76xRQUo pic.twitter.com/W6o4fs4fPV — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) March 29, 2024

Running back recruiting is something to watch for the Buckeyes, as we all know that Tony Alford left for Michigan and no one occupies the position currently. Will it hurt recruiting? We will find out soon.

