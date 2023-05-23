Ohio State misses out on 2024 tight end target who commits to SEC program

It looked like Ohio State was going to have a real shot at Florida tight end Colton Heinrich.

An official visit to Columbus had been set for just a few weeks but after today’s news, it most likely will not be happening as Heinrich announced his commitment to Georgia.

Of his four set official visits, the Bulldogs were one of them but the 6-foot, 4-inch and 230 pound tight end had seen enough and decided that he didn’t need to take any of those trips. Heinrich is the 31st tight end and 631st overall player in the 2024 class according to the 247Sports composite.

Currently, Ohio State has a tight end commit in Tennessee’s Max LeBlanc but is looking for a second. The search will continue for the Buckeyes.

