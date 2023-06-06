Ohio State misses out on 2024 Georgia 5-star linebacker

Ohio State and a few other schools thought they had a legit chance at landing 5-star Georgia linebacker Sammy Brown when he scheduled a number of official visits.

The Buckeyes were supposed to host the 14th overall player and 2nd ranked linebacker according to the 247Sports composite, later this month. That visit is up in the air now after Brown verbally committed to Clemson on Monday afternoon.

The 6-foot, 2-inch and 230 pound hard-hitter had just visited the Tigers over the weekend and it looks like that was the only trip that Brown needed to take. Undoubtably, most schools that believed they had a chance at the 5-star will continue to recruit him.

The Buckeyes currently have two verbal commits on defense in their 2024 recruiting class, both players being linebackers but Brown was still a priority recruit for Ohio State.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

More!

Marvin Harrison Jr. tops 247Sports "most explosive" player list Former Buckeye has big day in USFL Ohio State commit's father has issue with Buckeye fans on Twitter 247Sports has five Ohio State players selected in their latest 2024 NFL mock draft C.J. Stroud already getting first team reps with Texans

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Michael Chen on Twitter.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire