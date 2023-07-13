Ohio State misses out on 2024 Florida defensive tackle

Although Florida defensive tackle Jayden Jackson wasn’t one of the bigger names to officially visit Ohio State on the weekend of June 9th, he surely was one of the biggest bodies.

That recruiting weekend saw multiple commits on campus, with an intent to help recruit other future Buckeyes. Unfortunately, the 6-foot, 2-inch and 300 pound Jackson ended up selecting Oklahoma on Thursday afternoon.

An attempt by the Ohio State coaching staff to find another interior defensive lineman to pair with 5-star Justin Scott came up short. There are other prospects still considering the Buckeyes, but it would have been nice to see a natural tackle like Jackson join the fold.

BREAKING: Class of 2024 DL Jayden Jackson has Committed to Oklahoma! The 6’2 290 DL from Bradenton, FL chose the Sooners over Ohio State, Texas, & Miami “Tinā, Le tā Maota Lenei”

(Mom, we’re home)https://t.co/W987E2yL5I pic.twitter.com/4PZHZfuAFX — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) July 13, 2023

The Buckeyes will now turn their focus towards D’antre Robinson, who has set to commit in just over a week from today. There aren’t many other true defensive tackles that Ohio State is after, but with Scott in the fold, they have an elite one on the way.

More!

Four-star Ohio State target gets crystal ball prediction for Notre Dame

Ohio State to hold usher, redcoat interviews in July and August

Ohio State golfer Maxwell Moldovan qualifies for Barbasol Championship

Trio of Ohio State players to make trip to Big Ten media days

Top three kick returners in the Big Ten for 2023

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Michael Chen on Twitter.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire