Ohio State misses on 2024 Florida defensive tackle, commits to Notre Dame

It wasn’t meant to be for Sean Sevillano Jr. and Ohio State.

The Buckeyes entered the picture a bit late and couldn’t make up the ground as Sevillano Jr. committed to Notre Dame on Friday afternoon. He also held offers from Auburn and Miami.

The Canadian native isn’t rated as one of the best prospects in the country, the 87th defensive lineman and 920th overall player according to the 247Sports composite. Sevillano Jr. was viewed as more of a project, a player that would need a few years getting accustomed to the collegiate game before making an impact.

Many, including myself, won’t consider this a huge recruiting loss, but when you are included in the final group and aren’t chosen, it still stings a bit.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire