Ohio State misses out on 2024 California cornerback, commits to SEC power

Michael Chen
·1 min read
1

Ohio State was in 2024 California cornerbackZabien Brown ’s final three, along with USC and Alabama.

On Sunday afternoon, Brown made his choice, selecting the Crimson Tide over the two Big Ten programs. The 6-foot, 180-pound corner took official visits to his final three programs, but in the end, his last visit to Tuscaloosa sealed the deal.

It would have been nice to add Brown to the 2024 Ohio State recruiting class, but they have done a great job recruiting multiple secondary prospects. Currently, the Buckeyes have commitments from Bryce West and Miles Lockhart for the position. They are still actively recruiting Aaron Scott, Kobe Black, and Corian Gipson.

The targets are all high-level prospects but the staff would have taken a commitment from Brown had he chosen the Buckeyes.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire

