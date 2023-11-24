Ohio State at Michigan: How to watch, odds, predictions for 'The Game'

"The Game" will be a little different this season.

Both teams are undefeated and at the top of the college football world, that part is the same. But when No. 2 Ohio State faces No. 3 Michigan in the Big House in Ann Arbor, the Wolverines will be without head coach Jim Harbaugh, who is serving a suspension for his role in the program's sign stealing scandal.

Still, the matchup will have massive implications for the Big Ten and for the hierarchy of the College Football Playoff, overall. Since both teams play in the Big Ten East, the winner of the game will have the inside track to represent the division in the conference championship game, which will take place Dec. 2 in Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Michigan and Ohio State players got into a shoving match in the 2022 game.

Here's everything you need to know about the game between Ohio State and Michigan.

When is the Ohio State-Michigan game?

The game between No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Michigan will take place Saturday, Nov. 25 at 12 p.m. ET from Ann Arbor, Michigan.

How to watch the Ohio State-Michigan game

The game between No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Michigan will be broadcast on FOX and can be streamed on the FOX Sports app and on FOXSports.com/live. Fans can also stream the game at FuboTV.

Who is favored to win the Ohio State-Michigan game?

The Wolverines are favorites to defeat the Buckeyes, according to the BetMGM college football odds. Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps offering college football betting promos in 2023, including the new ESPN BET app.

Spread: Wolverine (-3.5)

Moneyline: Wolverine (-165); Buckeyes (+140)

Over/under: 46.5

Who will win the Ohio State-Michigan game?

The panel of USA TODAY Sports college football experts was split when picking the winner of the game. See who our experts predicted to win.

What is the latest with the Michigan cheating scandal?

A Michigan staffer has been accused of buying tickets to games against the team's conference and possible future College Football Playoff opponents with the sole purpose of sign stealing and scouting so the Wolverines could have an advantage in games.

That staffer, Connor Stalions, has resigned and the NCAA is also investigating. Head coach Jim Harbaugh has denied any involvement in the sign-stealing scheme. Harbaugh's words didn't protect him from discipline, as he was handed a suspension from the Big Ten in the aftermath of the investigation.

What is the weather supposed to be in Ann Arbor for the Ohio State-Michigan game?

According to the Weather Channel, the high temperature in Ann Arbor, Michigan is forecasted to be 38 degrees, Fahrenheit. It is expected to be cloudy with some sun, with light winds. There is just a 3% chance of precipitation.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ohio State vs. Michigan: How to watch, time, betting odds, predictions