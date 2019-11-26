Beating Michigan was always ‘No. 1’ for Urban Meyer at Ohio State: ‘I just can’t imagine losing’

Urban Meyer accomplished a lot in his seven seasons at Ohio State.

He won three Big Ten titles, the national championship in 2014 and only lost nine total games from 2011-2018.

Yet now, when the Fox analyst looks back on his time there, one accomplishment stands far above the rest.

His perfect 7-0 record against Michigan, Meyer said, is “No. 1.”

“I was raised you could lose all games, but never lose that game,” Meyer said, via WBNS. “Obviously, that is not true anymore and that has never been true, but I was brainwashed. I was in that Woody Hayes era. That was the enemy.”

No. 2 Ohio State will take on No. 10 Michigan on Saturday in Ann Arbor. A win would mark its 15th in the past 16 contests, and add an important, high-profile road win to its College Football Playoff resume.

The game is just as important for the Wolverines and coach Jim Harbaugh, who has yet to beat Ohio State. A victory would give Michigan 10 wins this season and help Harbaugh avoid yet another disappointing ending to the season.

Though Meyer won’t be part of the game on Saturday afternoon, he will be on site — part of Fox’s live “Big Noon Saturday” broadcast at the Big House.

He also knows how important a win would be for coach Ryan Day, simply for his day-to-day life back home.

“I am not sure what would have happened had we lost that game,” Meyer said, via WBNS. “I just can’t imagine losing. How do you go to dinner in Columbus?”

Former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer boasts a perfect 7-0 record against Michigan. (AP/Mark J. Terrill)

