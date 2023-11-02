Ohio State-Michigan football rivalry game to remain at end of regular season in 2024

Ohio State’s annual rivalry game with Michigan is remaining at the end of the regular season.

The Big Ten on Thursday revealed next season’s schedule with dates, keeping it on Thanksgiving weekend.

Though “The Game” is one of the conference’s 12 protected rivalries to be played on an annual basis following the expansion to 18 members, the potential for a move to an earlier point on the calendar had been brought by Buckeyes coach Ryan Day this past summer.

Nov 26, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes safety Lathan Ransom (12) tackles Michigan Wolverines running back Blake Corum (2) during the first half of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

At the league’s media days in July, Day said it was worth a discussion over whether to stage the matchup a week or two earlier in order for the Buckeyes and Wolverines to avoid a possible rematch in the Big Ten championship game the following week, though it was unclear how much consideration it received and Day stopped short of explicitly advocating for the change.

With the conference scrapping the East and West divisions after this season, the teams with the best records in the league will meet in the title game, opening the door for matchups in consecutive weeks.

But tradition will prevail for at another year with Ohio State and Michigan remaining in late November. The rivals have capped the regular season against each other since 1935.

The opponents and locations for the Buckeyes’ 2024 schedule had been announced last month as part of a revised scheduling format to include Oregon and Washington after the Pacific Northwest schools agreed to join the conference in August.

Ohio State will face the Ducks on Oct. 12 in one of its earlier conference games and one of four games away from Ohio Stadium. Its first Big Ten game will be two weeks earlier at Michigan State.

The Buckeyes won’t have back-to-back road games after having them this season and last fall. The full schedule, including their three nonconference games, is below.

2024 Schedule

Aug. 31 – Southern Mississippi

Sept. 7 – Western Michigan

Sept. 14 – Off

Sept. 21 – Marshall

Sept. 28 – at Michigan State

Oct. 5 – Iowa

Oct. 12 – at Oregon

Oct. 19 – Off

Oct. 26 – Nebraska

Nov. 2 – at Penn State

Nov. 9 – Purdue

Nov. 16 – at Northwestern

Nov. 23 – Indiana

Nov. 30 – Michigan

Joey Kaufman covers Ohio State football for The Columbus Dispatch. Follow him on Facebook and X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. He can also be contacted at jkaufman@dispatch.com.

