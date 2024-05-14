Ohio State-Michigan football kickoff time set

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — For the 17th consecutive meeting, the annual rivalry game between Ohio State and Michigan will kick off at noon, the Buckeyes confirmed Monday.

The 120th meeting between the two schools will be played on Saturday, Nov. 30 at Ohio Stadium. OSU looks to break a three-game losing streak against the Wolverines and win “The Game” at home for the first time since 2018. The Buckeyes have not lost four in a row to Michigan since 1988-91.

The two teams have played in the noon timeslot every year since 2007, with the exception of 2020 when the game was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The kickoff times for the remainder of Ohio State’s schedule have not yet been announced.

