Ohio State at Michigan football betting odds, splits, line moves and how to watch The Game

The Michigan Wolverines are scheduled to host the Ohio State Buckeyes in one of the biggest rivalries in college football on Saturday, Nov. 25.

Both teams are looking to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive, as they are both undefeated and are ranked No. 2 and No. 3 in the latest CFP rankings, respectively.

In addition to having massive CFP implications, the game will also have major Big Ten implications. Since both teams are in the Big Ten East, the winner of the game will represent the division in the conference championship game, which will take place Dec. 2 in Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

The Wolverines will have home-field advantage on Saturday, however they will be playing without head coach Jim Harbaugh on the sidelines. Harbaugh is serving a suspension for his role in the program's sign stealing scandal.

Michigan is coming off a 31-24 win over Maryland last Saturday, while Ohio State beat Minnesota 37-3 last week behind a strong performance from running back TreVeyon Henderson. He ran for 146 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries.

Here's what you need to know about the game, including betting odds and how to watch on TV and streaming.

Ohio State at Michigan betting odds, point spread

According to BetMGM, Ohio State +3.5 is the most popular pick of this week's college football slate, and the Buckeyes are also the most bet underdog to win outright.

The game also features the most bet under of the week, as bettors are predicting a low-scoring affair between the rivals.

Team Spread Spread Bets Handle Total Total Bets Handle ML ML Bets Handle Open Now % % Open Now % % Open Now % % Ohio State +1.5 +3.5 67% 64% O 46.5 O 46.5 48% 46% +150 +140 80% 78% Michigan -1.5 -3.5 33% 36% U 46.5 U 46.5 52% 24% -185 -165 20% 22%

Michigan Wolverines 2023 football schedule and results

Week 1: Michigan 30, East Carolina 3

Week 2: Michigan 35, UNLV 7

Week 3: Michigan 31, Bowling Green 6

Week 4: Michigan 31, Rutgers 7

Week 5: Michigan 45, Nebraska 7

Week 6: Michigan 52, Minnesota 10

Week 7: Michigan 52, Indiana 7

Week 8: Michigan 49, Michigan State 0

Week 9: BYE

Week 10: Michigan 41, Purdue 13

Week 11: Michigan 24, Penn State 15

Week 12: Michigan 31, Maryland 24

Week 13: Ohio State at Michigan, noon ET, FOX

Ohio State Buckeyes 2023 football schedule and results

Week 1: Ohio State 23, Indiana 3

Week 2: Ohio State 35, Youngstown State 7

Week 3: Ohio State 63, Western Kentucky 10

Week 4: Ohio State 17, Notre Dame 14

Week 5: BYE

Week 6: Ohio State 37, Maryland 17

Week 7: Ohio State 41, Purdue 7

Week 8: Ohio State 20, Penn State 12

Week 9: Ohio State 24, Wisconsin 10

Week 10: Ohio State 35, Rutgers 16

Week 11: Ohio State 38, Michigan State 3

Week 12: Ohio State 37, Minnesota 3

Week 13: Ohio State at Michigan, noon ET, FOX

How to watch the Ohio State at Michigan football game

When: Sat. Nov. 25, 12 p.m. ET

Where: Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, Michigan

Cable TV: FOX

Streaming: FOX Sports app; FuboTV

Who are the commentators for Ohio State-Michigan football game?

The commentators are scheduled to be Gus Johnson (play-by-play), Joel Klatt (analyst) and Jenny Taft (sideline reporter).

