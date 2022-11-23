Ohio State or Michigan? College football Top 25 expert picks every Top 25 game in Week 13

When Michigan finally ended its long losing streak to Ohio State almost exactly a year ago, attention already started turning to this Saturday when the Buckeyes would have their opportunity for payback at home. What we didn't expect was that both teams would be unbeaten, adding another layer to this already heated series that sees the No. 2 and No. 3 teams in the country face off.

Injuries are a concern for both teams with running back a key issue. Ohio State could be down to third-choice Dallan Hayden, who was good against Maryland but hasn't played in a game like this. Michigan star Blake Corum left last week's defeat of Illinois and only had one carry after halftime. He's the spark plug of the offense, so his availability is critical for the game which will likely send the winner to the College Football Playoff.

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) gets set to run a play during his team's 2021 game against Michigan at Michigan Stadium.

The other major showdown brings together two more of the biggest names in college football. No. 5 Southern California gets a visit from No. 15 Notre Dame with the Trojans just on the outside of the playoff field and a berth in the Pac-12 championship game already confirmed. USC quarterback Caleb Williams has been ridiculously prolific in the past month, so the Fighting Irish will need a huge effort from their defense to slow him down and possibly upset their West Coast rival.

Two other Pac-12 teams have in important rivalry meeting as No. 9 Oregon travels to No. 22 Oregon State. The Ducks - helped their defeat of Utah last week - only need a win to advance to the conference title game. The Beavers would love nothing more than to spoil the party and they've quietly had an outstanding season.

The American Athletic has its two leaders - No. 20 Tulane and No. 21 Cincinnati - facing off the winner moving forward to the conference championship game and the loser likely out of an opportunity to win the league and New Year's Six bowl. The host Bearcats where in the playoff last year and NY6 the year prior. They're hoping to make it three in a row before their departure to the Big 12.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: College football Week 13 expert picks: Ohio State-Michigan lead slate