Ohio State men’s volleyball to take on Grand Canyon in first round of NCAA Tournament

In case you missed it, the Ohio State men’s volleyball team went on a little run and won the MIVA tournament over the weekend. Not only is it another Big Ten title for the men’s program but it also resulted in a punched ticket to the NCAA Tournament as an automatic qualifier.

What we didn’t know when the OSU team won is what its opponent would be when the brackets were revealed. We do know, however. As the No. 6 seed in the tournament, the Buckeyes will be making their 23rd appearance in the NCAA tournament and will face No. 3 seed Grand Canyon on April 30 in Long Beach, California.

In fact, all of the matches for the 2024 NCAA tournament will be played at the Walter Pyramid with Long Beach State University serving as the host institution. The games will take place from April 30 to May 4.

OSU is 16-3 overall in the series with the Antelopes who used to be a part of the MIVA. The two last met a season ago with Grand Canyon taking the match by a 3-2 score on January 14, 2023.

Ohio State will be the No. 6 seed in the 2024 NCAA Tournament and will take on No. 3 Grand Canyon in the quarterfinals. #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/VkHjo3ofvJ — OSU Men's Volleyball (@OhioStateMVB) April 21, 2024

We’ll follow all of the action as it happens and bring you the result complete with a recap, stay stay tuned.

