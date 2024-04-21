Advertisement

Ohio State men’s tennis wins outright Big Ten title

It seemed like a foregone conclusion, and in the end, that is exactly what it was with the Ohio State men’s tennis team beating Wisconsin easily to clinch its eighteenth-straight Big Ten regular season title on Sunday by a score of 7-0.

The doubles point was an easy affair for the Buckeyes with a 6-0 score by JJ Tracy and Robert Cash in combination with a forfeit to put OSU up 1-0. The win pushed Cash into a program record 140 doubles wins for his career.

From there, it was a breeze with Ohio State sweeping the five singles matches drama free in the following manner (two more forfeits included).

Singles
1. #17 Cannon Kingsley (OSU) def. Michael Minasyan (WIS) 6-3, 6-0
2. #16 JJ Tracy (OSU) def. Gabriel Huber (WIS) 6-1, 6-2
3. #26 Jack Anthrop (OSU) def. Tomas Zlatohlavek (WIS) 6-4, 7-5
4. #121 Alexander Bernard (OSU) def. Matthew Fullerton (WIS) 6-2, 6-2
5. #112 Robert Cash (OSU) def. No Player (WIS), by forfeit
6. Bryce Nakashima (OSU) def. No Player (WIS), by forfeit

The win improves No. 1 Ohio State’s overall record to 27-1 and ends the Big Ten regular season at a perfect 9-0. Next up for the Buckeyes is a date in the NCAA Tournament where it’ll try to get that ever-illusive outdoor national title.

