Ohio State men’s tennis wins outright Big Ten title

It seemed like a foregone conclusion, and in the end, that is exactly what it was with the Ohio State men’s tennis team beating Wisconsin easily to clinch its eighteenth-straight Big Ten regular season title on Sunday by a score of 7-0.

The doubles point was an easy affair for the Buckeyes with a 6-0 score by JJ Tracy and Robert Cash in combination with a forfeit to put OSU up 1-0. The win pushed Cash into a program record 140 doubles wins for his career.

From there, it was a breeze with Ohio State sweeping the five singles matches drama free in the following manner (two more forfeits included).

Singles

1. #17 Cannon Kingsley (OSU) def. Michael Minasyan (WIS) 6-3, 6-0

2. #16 JJ Tracy (OSU) def. Gabriel Huber (WIS) 6-1, 6-2

3. #26 Jack Anthrop (OSU) def. Tomas Zlatohlavek (WIS) 6-4, 7-5

4. #121 Alexander Bernard (OSU) def. Matthew Fullerton (WIS) 6-2, 6-2

5. #112 Robert Cash (OSU) def. No Player (WIS), by forfeit

6. Bryce Nakashima (OSU) def. No Player (WIS), by forfeit

Robert Cash!!!

The new program record holder for career doubles wins #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/jMBVyjOlIz — Ohio State M Tennis (@OhioStateMTEN) April 21, 2024

The win improves No. 1 Ohio State’s overall record to 27-1 and ends the Big Ten regular season at a perfect 9-0. Next up for the Buckeyes is a date in the NCAA Tournament where it’ll try to get that ever-illusive outdoor national title.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire