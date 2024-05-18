Ohio State men’s tennis vs. TCU NCAA semifinal: How to watch

The No. 1 ranked Ohio State men’s tennis team survived a scare against Columbia on Thursday but found a way to claw back and win to advance to the NCAA semifinals on Saturday. It’s the latest in what seems like an annual quest to bring home that ever-illusive outdoor title.

To do it, the Buckeyes will have to make good on a rematch they encountered when they took home the ITA Indoor national title earlier this year. OSU will be taking on No. 4 ranked TCU for the chance to punch its ticket to the national championship game, and we know you are here for it. After all, anytime the colors of Scarlet and Gray have a shot at bringing home a trophy, Buckeye Nation is ready to take it all in.

If you are looking for a way to watch the contest, we’ve got everything you need to know to set some time aside this weekend and soak it all in.

Basic info

When: Saturday, May 18, at Noon ET

Where: Stillwater, Oklahoma

How to watch/stream/listen:

Broadcast: ESPN+

Live Stream: ESPN+

OSU beat TCU 4-3 back in February and it’s sure to be another hotly contested affair. We’ll have the results for you once all the excitement ends on the court.

