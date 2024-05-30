Ohio State men’s tennis doubles team of Robert Cash and JJ Tracy receive U.S. Wildcard invite

Fresh off of their national championship in men’s doubles, Ohio State men’s tennis duo of Robert Cash and JJ Tracy have received a main draw wildcard to participate in this summer’s U.S. Open.

The announcement came from the USTA on Thursday and keeps with the tradition of trying to grow tennis in the U.S. by extending invites to college national champions in singles and doubles.

Cash and Tracy won the doubles national championship by winning a super tiebreaker against a pair from Florida State, making it two straight years OSU has won the doubles title.

The U.S. Open will take place from Monday, Aug. 4 through Sunday, Sept. 8, and now you’ll have a little more Scarlet and Gray to root for.

Robert Cash and JJ Tracy have a received a main draw wildcard to compete in this summer's US Open!! #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/LhkEjd4L4i — Ohio State M Tennis (@OhioStateMTEN) May 30, 2024

