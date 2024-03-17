Ohio State men’s hockey knocked out of Big Ten Tournament by Michigan State

The Ohio State men’s hockey team had a nice little run into the semifinals of the Big Ten tournament. It began with an upset of No. 2 seed Wisconsin last weekend in a three game set, but it all ended today with a hard-fought 2-1 loss to No. 1 seed Michigan State up in East Lansing Saturday.

By virtue of the win in a one-game scenario, the Spartans will be moving on to the championship game, while OSU’s season will be over. It didn’t do enough during the season to have a crack at making the NCAA Tournament.

But it was close and the game could have gone either way.

The Spartans got on the board first after a scoreless first period, when they scored shortly into the second period for a 1-0 lead.

There was more than one review on goals that were either taken off the board or allowed to stand, and that was the case with an apparent second goal for Michigan State for a 2-0 lead. After review, however, it was determined that a MSU player was in the crease so the goal was taken away just a couple of minutes after the first tally.

The score remained 1-0 before the Buckeyes equalized early in the third period on a goal by Max Montes to even things at one goal a piece. Unfortunately, Michigan State answered just 13 seconds later to take a 2-1 lead. That goal was also challenged by Ohio State for a player in the crease, but it was upheld.

That wouldn’t be the end of the drama with reviews.

It appeared that OSU tied the score with a second goal with 15:38 left in the third period, but the Spartans challenged for offsides and the call was reversed, keeping Sparty up by one goal.

The Buckeyes would pull the goalie with under two minutes left in the game but Michigan State would hold on and send the scarlet and gray home empty handed.

FINAL: No. 1 seed Michigan State 2, No. 7 Ohio State 1 Buckeye season ends in the B1G Tournament semifinals. — Ohio State Men's Hockey (@OhioStateMHKY) March 17, 2024

The offseason will now begin for the Buckeyes after the team seemed to be playing its best hockey in the tournament. It just wasn’t quite enough.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire