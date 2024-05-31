Ohio State men’s hockey announces nonconference schedule

The Ohio State men’s hockey team is reeling after a disappointing 2023-2024 season and will be looking to rebound this winter. There will be the usual slate of Big Ten games against teams like Michigan, Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Notre Dame, but sometimes what the Buckeyes do outside the conference has a major impact on their prospects of making it to the postseason.

On that note, OSU’s nonconference schedule was announced on Thursday, it it sure looks one the Buckeyes should be able to have at least some modest success against.

Here’s a look at what the Scarlet and Gray are looking to face on the ice in the nonconference portion of the schedule:

2024-25 Ohio State Men’s Hockey Nonconference Schedule

Oct 6 vs. Niagara (exhibition)

Oct 11-12 vs. American International

Oct 25 vs. Bowling Green

Oct 26 at Bowling Green

Nov 1-2 vs. Lake Superior State

Nov 15-16 at Lindenwood

Nov 29-30 at Princeton

October may seem like a long way off, but you know how it works. The fall and winter will be here before you know it.

