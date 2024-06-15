Ohio State men’s golfer makes cut at U.S. Open

If you’re a fan of golf and haven’t made yourself familiar with the name Neal Shipley, you might want to. The Ohio State grad student just made the cut for the U.S. Open as an amateur.

Shipley joined the Buckeye golf team as a grad transfer in 2022 and he has seemingly turned a corner playing the best golf of his young career. In the 2023-24 season with OSU, Shipley averaged his best scores ever with a 71.35 which earned him PING All-American honors, PING Midwest All-Region honors, as well as a unanimous All-Big Ten First Team selection.

You may recall, he played in The Master’s tournament in early April making the cut and winning the Low Amateur Award. Shipley was paired with Tiger Woods on the final day where he shot a 73 to Wood’s 77.

Now Shipley has qualified to move on in the U.S. Open being played at Pinehurst No. 2 in North Carolina. Just making the cut is impressive in and of itself. If you haven’t been keeping up, a quick search on the internet will give you an idea of just how hard this course is playing.

Pressure comes in all kinds of ways in @usopengolf . @NealShipley1 righted his ship mid-round and parred in to finish 3-over, 2 shots under cut line as sun was setting. @OhioStateMGOLF star made cut in @TheMasters where he was low AM and now U.S. Open. That's, uh, pretty good. pic.twitter.com/ogBk0NYzsi — Tim May (@TIM_MAYsports) June 15, 2024

Shipley sits at three over par heading into the weekend, eight strokes off the lead. He’s tied with names like Matt Kuchar and Jordan Spieth, and is leading Scottie Scheffler who is currently the best player in the world.

Who knows how the weekend will play out, but it looks like Neal Shipley has found his groove in the golf world and is ready for people to take notice.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire