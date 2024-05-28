Ohio State men’s golf rallies, advances to match play in NCAA Championship

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio State men’s golf team rallied with a pair of late birdies on the back nine of Monday’s NCAA Championship and advanced to Tuesday’s match play round.

Birdies by Neal Shipley and Jackson Chandler on the 15th hole at the Omni La Costa Resort and Spa in Carlsbad, California helped lift the Buckeyes to a seventh-place finish in stroke play. The top eight teams advance to match play, which begins Tuesday morning.

Adam Wallin led OSU with rounds of 68-74-69-76 (287) over the weekend to finish eighth overall among individual golfers. He is the first Buckeye since 1995 (Chris Wollmann) to place in the top 10 at the NCAA Championships.

Wallin, who held a 54-hole lead after three rounds, was two-under-par through seven holes on Monday’s final round but carded three double bogeys over the next five holes. He parred the final six holes to finish four-over 76 on the day and place two strokes behind Georgia Tech’s Hiroshi Tai (285) for the individual title.

Shipley (295) closed Monday with an even-par 72 and placed tied for 35th place while Chanlder (296) carded a three-over 75 and finished tied for 42nd.

Ohio State’s Maxwell Moldovan closed his final nine holes at even-par and shot 300 over the weekend. He ends his record-setting career with a scoring average of 71.25 per round, the lowest in program history.

The Buckeyes will open match play versus Vanderbilt in a quarterfinal round Tuesday morning at 10:40 a.m. The winner will play the winner of Virginia and North Carolina Tuesday afternoon in a semifinal, with the championship scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.

NCAA CHAMPIONSHIP

At Par-72 Omni La Costa North Course; Carlsbad, CA

Illionois 1,146 Vanderbilt 1,162 Virginia 1,163 North Carolina 1,163 Florida State 1,164 Auburn 1,171 Ohio State 1,174 Georgia Tech 1,177

Leaderboard: Tai (Georgia Tech) 285, Goecke (Illinois) 286, Clanton (Florida State) 286, Koivn (Auburn) 286, Sargent (Vanderbilt) 286, Herendeen (Illinois) 286, James (Virginia) 286, Jackson (Notre Dame) 287, Vilips (Stanford) 287, Wallin (OSU) 287.

