Ohio State men’s golf falls in NCAA semifinals

The Ohio State men’s golf team almost messed around and got itself into the national championship match play. In the end though, it lost in heartbreaking fashion to Auburn in an epic playoff.

The Buckeyes did enough to advance to the match play portion of the NCAA Championship by finishing in the top eight of the team stroke play, then upset Vanderbilt in the close quarterfinals contest to punch its ticket to the semifinals.

Things were nip and tuck all the way against the Tigers, with the hopes of a victory eventually falling on Adam Wallin in a playoff that took 21 holes to complete. Auburn’s Jackson Koivun finally clinched the win, giving the Tigers the 3-2 win.

Despite the loss, it was the Buckeyes best finish at the NCAA Championship since 1997 when it finished fourth in the team stroke play. Maybe the run in Carlsbad, CA will create some momentum towards next season.

Man, what a match. Great fight Bucks pic.twitter.com/dxHy0HyIeQ — Ohio State Mens Golf (@OhioStateMGOLF) May 29, 2024

