Ohio State men’s golf advances to match play for NCAA Championship

The Ohio State men’s golf team didn’t exactly have its best day, but did enough to remain inside the top eight teams and will advance to the match play portion to determine the team national championship.

The Buckeyes entered the day in fifth place, but shot an 9-over par to slide two spots down to No. 7, but still four shots clear of the ninth place team, Oklahoma. OSU will be joined by first place finisher, Illinois, Vanderbilt (2), Virginia (T3), North Carolina (T3), Florida State (5), Auburn, and Georgia Tech (8).

Match play will begin on Tuesday and run through Wednesday when a national champion will be crowned. The Buckeyes will match up with Vanderbilt in the quarterfinals with five golfers going head-to-head in a best of five format for 18-holes.

Ohio State has won just two team national titles in its history, 1945 and 1979.

We’ll have more on the matchups and how it’ll all play out when it all falls into place, but congrats to the Buckeyes for advancing this far.

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on X (formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison on X.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire