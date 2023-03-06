Ohio State men’s basketball all-time roster: Buckeye Legends

THE Ohio State University is most well known for the game of American collegiate football, but that doesn’t mean the OSU program is an afterthought when it comes to the hardwood. In fact, the Buckeyes are in the top ten programs of all time when it comes to the number of Final Fours, right up there with the blue bloods of the sport like North Carolina, Duke, Kentucky, Kansas, and UCLA.

Putting the disastrous 2022-2023 basketball season aside, Ohio State has enjoyed some memorable seasons complete with some of the iconic names and teams in college basketball history, and we’re here to try to make sense of it all. We take a look at all the players that have stepped through the program and pick out what an all-time OSU roster would look like.

It’s not an easy task, and surely our opinions will leave a player or two (or three or four) out of the mix that others — including our fine readers — would include, but we’re still forging ahead.

Here’s our look at what we selected as an all-time Ohio State Buckeyes basketball roster. We go two deep with the players, all under the direction of just one head coach and two assistants.

Thad Matta, Head Coach (2004-2017)

Ohio State basketball head coaches ranked by total career wins at OSU

Feb 25, 2006; Columbus, OH: Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Thad Matta calls out a play to his team against the Michigan Wolverines at Value City Arena. The Buckeyes beat the Wolverines 64-54. Photo By Matthew Emmons- USA TODAY Sports Copyright © 2006 Matthew Emmons

Why It Makes Sense

The venerable Fred Taylor gets an honorable mention here, but Thad Matta came to Columbus and elevated the Ohio State basketball program to a new level of elite consistency unmatched throughout its history.

Matta is the program leader in wins, won five Big Ten championships, including four Big Ten Tournament championships, made two Final Fours (including one national runner-up) and was named Big Ten Coach of the Year three times. He did it all in just 13 seasons in Columbus. Despite a slide at the end of his tenure at Ohio State, he will be the coach that all coaches that follow him will be measured against.

Randy Ayers, Assistant Coach (1983-1997)

21 Dec 1996: Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Randy Ayers signals during a game against the USC Trojans at the Sports Arena in Los Angeles, California. Jed Jacobsohn /Allsport

Why It Makes Sense

Ayers was an assistant coach at Ohio State, first under Eldon Miller (1983-1986), and then under Gary Williams (1987-1991). When Williams departed for the Maryland job, Ayers was elevated to head coach where he coached Ohio State to two Big Ten titles and two No. 1 seeds in the NCAA Tournament.

His later years running the program were marked by player off-the-court issues and a lack of winning on it, but he also gained experience as a head coach and assistant in the NBA with the Philadephia 76ers.

John Groce, Assistant Coach (2004-2008)

Akron Zips head coach John Groce watches from the bench during the second half of the NCAA men’s basketball game at Value City Arena in Columbus on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. The Buckeyes won 67-66. USA TODAY Sports

Why It Makes Sense

Groce was Thad Matt’s right-hand man during some of the best seasons in Ohio State basketball history. He was always active in the game-planning and could be seen in Matta’s ear throughout the game providing insight and advice. He was on board for the “Thad Five” year of Mike Conley Jr., Greg Oden, etc., and saw two regular-season Big Ten titles, one Big Ten tournament championship, and a Final Four.

Groce later went on to become a head coach of his own. He held the head job at Ohio University, Illinois, and is still calling the shots for the Akron Zips today.

Jimmy Jackson, Starting Guard (1989-1992)

Jim Jackson to be inducted into Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame

Ohio State guard Jimmy Jackson looks down the court as he dribbles. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Why It Makes Sense

Jackson is one of the most beloved figures in Ohio State basketball history. He was one of the most ballyhooed recruits ever to come to Columbus when he made his way to campus in 1989. He didn’t disappoint.

The 6-foot, 6-inch shooting guard was plugged into the starting lineup as a true freshman, averaging 16.1 points and 5.5 rebounds per game straight out of the box. Jackson would go on to make first-team All-American his sophomore and junior years and was named the UPI National Player of the Year in 1992. He had a long NBA career with multiple teams.

Ohio State retired his No. 22 in 2001.

Evan Turner, Starting Guard (2008-2010)

Mar 26, 2010; St. Louis, MO; Ohio State guard/forward Evan Turner (21) attempts to get past Tennessee guard Melvin Goins (21) in the first half of the semifinals of the midwest region in the 2010 NCAA men’s basketball tournament at the Edward Jones Dome. Scott Rovak-USA TODAY Sports

Why It Makes Sense

Perhaps no player during the Thad Matta era improved more than Evan Turner. To hear the former head coach tell the story, he had to threaten to throw Turner out of practice at times before he finally got things under control and learned to temper his emotions.

At 6-foot, 7-inches, Turner could create his own shot and often put the team on his back. He averaged just 8.5 points per game his freshman year, but that jumped to 17.3 his sophomore year. In Turner’s senior season, he led the team in points (20.4), rebounds (9.2), assists (6.0), and steals (1.7) on his way to being named National Player of the Year.

Ohio State retired his No. 21 in 2016, just six years after his last game in Columbus. He went on to become an NBA Lottery pick.

Jerry Lucas, Starting Forward (1960-1962)

Big Ten basketball's all-time top ten rebound leaders - Buckeyes Wire

Ohio State Buckeyes forward Jerry Lucas (11) drives against Indiana Hoosiers at St. John’s Arena. Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Why It Makes Sense

There is little doubt who the best Ohio State basketball player of all time is. Lucas was LeBron James before James was even thought of. It was just so much before social media and 24/7 media coverage, that there wasn’t quite as much hype as what you see today.

Also, the exploits of Lucas are prior to many Buckeye basketball fans of today’s day and age being alive, so it’s easy to be somewhat out-of-site, out-of-mind. But make no mistake about it — Jerry Lucas is an all-timer in college, and also a part of the NBA Hall of Fame who led Ohio State to its only national championship in 1960.

He was a three-year starter in Columbus (freshmen were ineligible in his time) and was arguably the most dominant college player in the game during those three years.

Over his career, Lucas averaged 24.3 points and a ridiculous 17.2 rebounds per game, all while shooting 62.4% from the floor. He was voted national Player of the Year in both his junior and senior seasons and is a member of both the College and Pro Basketball Hall of Fame.

His No. 11 hangs in the rafters at Ohio State.

John Havlicek, Starting Forward (1960-1962)

John Havlicek and Ohio State coach Fred Taylor hold the trophy the team won for winning the NCAA Mideast Regional Basketball tournament by defeating Kentucky, 74-64, on March 17, 1962, in Iowa City, Iowa. In the background is a sign carried by Ohio State fans from Middleton, Ohio who attended games. (AP Photo/Larry Stoddard)

Why It Makes Sense

If not for being overshadowed by the larger-than-life Jerry Lucas, Havlicek may very well be known as the icon of Ohio State basketball.

He also starred as a forward alongside Lucas on the same teams that went to three-straight national title games (winning it in 1960) during what many consider the golden era of Buckeye Basketball. “Hondo” was a two-time all-Big-Ten pick and a first-team All-American as a senior in 1962. He is 26th on the all-time scoring list and could even rebound a little — averaging 8.6 per game.

For as good as he was in college, he is probably more recognized for what he did during the Boston Celtics dynasty, where he was a perennial all-NBA performer with eight NBA titles to his credit.

He is also a member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball and Pro Basketball Hall of Fame.

Greg Oden, Starting Center (2006-2007)

Ohio State center Greg Oden flies high to attempt a dunk against Georgetown in the NCAA Tournament. USA TODAY Sports

Why It Makes Sense

Greg Oden was a one-and-done at Ohio State, but boy was that one oh-so fun. Oden wouldn’t even play a full season in Columbus due to a right wrist injury, but even with the limited body of work in the scarlet and gray, Oden belongs on this list.

Oden may be the most publicized basketball recruit to ever commit to the Buckeyes — and with good reason. The seven-footer was nearly unstoppable in the post on both sides of the ball.

Offensively, if you drew the unfortunate assignment of guarding the Buckeye center, it was in your best interest to just get out of the way or become another poster for Oden’s dorm room wall. Defensively, good luck trying to get a shot off inside of three feet. If he didn’t send it into the third row, he altered the shot enough to make it a really tough look.

Oden would finish his one year with 501 total points, good for over 15 per game. He also holds the record for blocks by a freshman with 105 on the season and is second all-time with 306 rebounds as a freshman.

Oh yeah … he also brought Ohio State within one game of its first national championship in basketball since 1960.

Aaron Craft, Reserve Guard (2010-2014)

Nov 28, 2012; Durham, NC; Ohio State Buckeyes guard Aaron Craft (4) defends against Duke Blue Devils guard Quinn Cook (2) during the first half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mark Dolejs-USA TODAY Sports

Why It Makes Sense

Some point guards are coaches on the floor that distribute to others to score, some carry a big load of the scoring, and others just play with their hair on fire.

You can consider Aaron Craft a part of the last group. His offensive numbers are nowhere near the top of anyone else on the all-time roster, but his defense and ability to get others involved are what set him apart. There are several guards that stand out and are worthy of being included here, but you need a guy that can shut down opposing players and change the game with heart.

He is the all-time leader in steals, assists — and unofficially — floor burns at Ohio State. He gave extreme effort and is an all-time favorite in Columbus, but hated by other teams because of his tenacity and physical play on the perimeter.

If you corner any of those fans and coaches though, they would have given their Buck-eye teeth to have him as one of their own.

Kelvin Ransey (1976-1980)

https://twitter.com/JayBilas/status/1210530861910761473?s=20

Why It Makes Sense

Ransey is one of the most talented Buckeye basketball players of all time. He currently sits at No. 4 on the all-time scoring list for Ohio State and was an All-Big Ten performer each of his last three years. He was also named team MVP for the 1977-78 and 1979-80 seasons.

He averaged 17.3 points per game during his career and was named a first-team All-American in his senior year. No guard has scored more points at Ohio State, and maybe none will for a long time to come.

He was versatile and could play at a high level at the point or from the shooting guard position.

Jared Sullinger, Reserve Forward

Ohio State basketball players who also were named Ohio Mr. Basketball

Mar 31, 2012; New Orleans, LA; Kansas Jayhawks center Jeff Withey (5) knocks the ball out of the hands of Ohio State Buckeyes forward Jared Sullinger (0) during the second half in the semifinals of the 2012 NCAA men’s basketball Final Four at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Why It Makes Sense

Jared Sullinger spent just two years in Columbus, but they were two fantastic and memorable ones. Often playing with his back to the basket, he used his wide, 6-foot, 9-inch frame to pull down rebounds and position himself around the rim, then used his great footwork and soft touch to finish scoring opportunities.

And it didn’t take Sullinger long to make an immediate impact. He had nineteen points and fourteen rebounds in his OSU debut and went on to average a double-double with 17.2 points and 10.2 rebounds his freshman season.

Despite being a lock as an NBA lottery pick, Sullinger surprised many by coming back for his sophomore year where he put up similar numbers while dealing with some back issues.

He led Ohio State to the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA tournament in 2010 (losing to Kentucky in the Sweet Sixteen), and to the Final Four in 2011 where the Buckeyes lost to Kansas in the national semifinal.

He was a consensus two-time first-team All-American.

Clark Kellogg, Reserve Forward (1997-2000)

Ohio State basketball to wear home white 80's classics this season

Dec 1979; Ohio State Buckeyes forward Clark Kellogg (33) in action against the Western Michigan Broncos during the 1979-80 season. Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Why It Makes Sense

You may know him today as one of the lead basketball analysts on CBS today, but prior to that, “Special K” was a star for three years at Ohio State before deciding to go pro after his junior season.

His stats could probably have been even better if he’d not had to share some of the scoring and rebounding load with one of the great all-time OSU centers during his first two years. He actually led the team in scoring (17.3) and rebounding (12.0) his sophomore year despite Herb Williams dominating the middle.

For his three years, Kellogg averaged 14.9 points and 10.1 rebounds, made all Big-Ten twice and was the team and conference MVP in 1982.

He is still a great OSU ambassador to this day.

Herb Williams, Reserve Center (1977-1981)

Ohio State Buckeyes forward Herb Williams (32) in action during the 1980 season. Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Why It Makes Sense

Herb Williams was a local product who stayed close to home when he picked Ohio State to continue his athletic career. His impact would be felt immediately.

As a freshman, Williams averaged 16.7 points and 11.4 rebounds per game. In an era when collegiate athletes stayed around all four years, Herb Williams was as consistent as they come.

Over the course of those four years, Williams would average 17.6 points and 9.7 rebounds per game. He would finish his career as the all-time leading scorer in OSU history (later surpassed by Dennis Hopson) and second in rebounding to only Jerry Lucas.

