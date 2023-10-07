Ohio State gives Maryland short field and Terps score | Follow OSU vs. Maryland live here

Ohio State returning to Ohio Stadium Saturday afternoon.

After beating Notre Dame on the road 17-14 Sept. 23 and an off week, the No. 4 Buckeyes will try for their fifth win of the season against undefeated Maryland.

Follow along live as Ohio State hosts Maryland.

Taulia Tagovailoa leads Terps to early TD - Maryland 7, OSU 0

Starting at the Ohio State 30-yard line, Maryland needed just four plays to score with Taulia Tagovailoa capping the scoring drive with a 15-yard pass to Kaden Prather.

Maryland Ohio State stopped on fake punt

Ohio State started running back Chip Trayanum with TreVeyon Henderson out. But the Buckeyes tried to pass on third-and-2. Failing to convert, they ran a fake punt on the next play, direct-snapping the ball to Cody Simon. He was stuffed short, and Maryland will start its first offensive drive with a short field to work with.

Maryland wins the coin toss, Ohio State starts on offense

Ohio State will start on offense against Maryland Saturday. The Buckeyes lost the coin toss, and Maryland elected to defer.

Did 'College GameDay' pick Ohio State vs. Maryland?

Since joining the Big Ten in 2014, Maryland has not beaten Ohio State.

And ahead of an undefeated meeting between the Buckeyes and the Terrapins Saturday, the "College GameDay" team doesn't think Maryland will end that streak.

"They got a puncher's chance," former Michigan wide receiver Desmond Howard said, crediting Maryland's "explosive" offense. "But they won't win this game. Ohio State will win this game, but they won't cover."

Here's how the 'College GameDay' team picked Ohio State vs. Maryland:

Lee Corso : Ohio State

Kirk Herbstreit : Ohio State

Pat McAfee : Ohio State

Desmond Howard : Ohio State

Baker Mayfield: Ohio State

Maryland vs. Ohio State game spread

Heading into Saturday’s matchup between Ohio State vs. Maryland, the Buckeyes are 17-point favorites per BetMGM. The over/under is set at 56.5 points.

What is a Maryland ‘Terrapin’?

According to the school, former football coach Dr. H. Curley Byrd recommended that the diamondback terrapin be named as the school's athletic team name. The diamondback terrapin is Maryland's state reptile.

A terrapin is a turtle native to Chesapeake Bay. The University of Maryland has two terrapin bronze statues on its campus: one overlooking the McKeldin Mall by the McKeldin Library, and the other placed outside of the Football Complex locker room by SECU Stadium.

How is Maryland coach Mike Locksley preparing to face Ohio State?

For Mike Locksley and Maryland football, nothing changes during Ohio State week.

“We don’t need to play the fight song in the locker room this week,” Locksley told reporters Wednesday. “This isn’t one of those weeks where gimmicks are going to get the job done. For us, it’s about earning the respect we feel we deserve.”

Since the their last loss to the Buckeyes Nov. 19, the Terrapins have tried to earn that respect back.

Maryland ended the 2022 season with wins against Rutgers and North Carolina State before it started 2023 with five wins against Towson, Charlotte, Virginia, Michigan State and Indiana. Locksley’s team sits right on the outside of both the latest Associated Press and US LBM Coaches polls at No. 26.

But with a trip to Columbus looming Saturday, Locksley said he’s not going to make the game bigger than it is.

“It’s not the Super Bowl as we prepare,” Locksley said. “As I say each week, it’s Terps vs. Terps more than it is about our opponent. And I think it will be even more so this week as we prepare because, as I told our staff, it’s our job to prepare to put our players in the best position from a game plan standpoint. But ultimately, it’s going to come down to players making plays. We’ve got some talented players in our locker room, and big-time players show up in big-time games.”

Ohio State vs. Maryland game predictions

Here’s how the Columbus Dispatch sees Saturday’s game going:

Bill Rabinowitz : Ohio State 45, Maryland 28

Joey Kaufman : Ohio State 38, Maryland 20

Rob Oller : Ohio State 34, Maryland 24

Colin Gay : Ohio State 35, Maryland 28

Gene Wang (Washington Post): Ohio State 31, Maryland 28

Ohio State makes history in Maryland game

Taking the field Saturday, Ohio State will be doing something it hasn’t done in nearly 83 years.

Hosting undefeated Maryland, Ohio State will face five straight previously undefeated college football teams in a row to begin the 2023 season for the first time sinc e1940.

To start 2023, Ohio State beat Indiana, Youngstown State, Western Kentucky and Notre Dame, handing each their first loss.

Ohio State vs. Maryland game history

Ohio State has eight wins against Maryland in their eight meetings dating back to 2014 — the Terrapins' first season in the Big Ten.

The Buckeyes were Maryland's last loss in 2022 before starting its seven-game win streak, beating the Terrapins 43-30 in College Park Nov. 19.

Maryland came close to ending its losing streak to Ohio State in 2018, losing 52-51 and failing to complete a two-point conversion to beat the Buckeyes in overtime.

Since Maryland's 2018 loss, Ohio State has outscored the Terrapins 182-61 in their last three meetings.

TreVeyon Henderson still stretches with running backs before Ohio State vs. Maryland.

TreVeyon Henderson will not play Saturday as Ohio State takes on Maryland. But the running back is still on the field warming up with the running backs.

Henderson was seen going through stretches in shorts prior to kickoff Saturday.

Which NFL teams are attending Ohio State vs. Maryland?

Representatives from 10 NFL teams will be in attendance Saturday at Ohio Stadium: the Chicago Bears, Philadelphia Eagles, Baltimore Ravens, Tennessee Titans, Carolina Panthers, New York Giants, Houston Texans, Pittsburgh Steelers, Jacksonville Jaguars and Detroit Lions.

Ohio State vs. Maryland injury report

Ohio State will be without its top running back on the depth chart Saturday against Maryland.

TreVeyon Henderson is one of six scholarship players that will miss the Buckeyes’ matchup against the Terrapins, along with cornerback Jyaire Brown, wide receiver Kyion Grayes, linebacker Arvell Reese, defensive lineman Will Smith Jr. and linebacker Kourt WIlliams II.

The Buckeyes will also be without Nolan Baudo, Zak Herbstreit and Reis Stocksdale.

What time does Ohio State play Maryland?

Kickoff: 12 p.m., Oct. 7; Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

What channel is Ohio State vs. Maryland on?

Ohio State vs. Maryland will kick off at noon Saturday on FOX.

How can I watch the Ohio State-Maryland game without cable? Is OSU vs. Maryland streaming?

The Buckeyes' matchup against the Terrapins will be available on any platform that offers FOX such as YouTubeTV, Hulu Live and Fubo TV, which offers a free trial.

OSU vs. Maryland is also available on the FOX Sports app.

Who is announcing the Ohio State, Maryland game on FOX?

Ohio State football will be in the "Big Noon Saturday" slot on FOX.

Here are the announcers for the Ohio State-Maryland game:

Gus Johnson (play-by-play)

Joel Klatt (analysis)

Jenny Taft (sideline)

How to listen to Ohio State vs. Maryland on the radio

Ohio State football is broadcasted live on WBNS-FM/AM (97.1/1460).

Paul Keels (play-by-play)

Jim Lachey (analysis)

Matt Andrews (sideline)

