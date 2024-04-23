Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr. signs shoe deal with abnormal company

As we all know, and if you didn’t, Ohio State athletics is sponsored by Nike.

Many of the Buckeye athletes can be seen around campus wearing the Swoosh, and some do the same at the next level. Marvin Harrison Jr. is paving his own way, as it was announced on Tuesday that the star wide receiver has signed a shoe deal with New Balance.

Harrison is far from the face of the brand, as Los Angeles Dodgers superstar pitcher and hitter, Shohei Ohtani, also has a deal with them, but he is the first football player to do so.

One of this year’s top NFL draft prospects, Marvin Harrison Jr., has just signed to New Balance ✍️ The 21-year-old standout receiver has partnered with New Balance to reveal the brand’s first ever American Football cleat 🏈 pic.twitter.com/JIpef42XZ0 — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) April 23, 2024

It is a huge week for the Buckeye, as Harrison Jr. will soon find out where he will play next as the NFL draft is set to begin on Thursday. Many expect Harrison to be selected early, and that should be the case.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire