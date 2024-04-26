Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr. drafted by Arizona Cardinals in first round

DETROIT (WCMH) — After a prolific career as a Buckeye, Marvin Harrison Jr. saw his professional dreams come true Thursday night in Detroit.

The former Ohio State wide receiver was taken in the first round of the NFL draft by the Arizona Cardinals as the fourth overall pick. Harrison becomes the 91st Buckeye to be taken in the first round of the draft.

In his three seasons in Columbus, Harrison caught 150 passes for nearly 2,500 yards and 32 touchdowns. He’s the first in school history to record back-to-back seasons with over a thousand rushing yards and has received a plethora of accolades, including the Biletnikoff Award, given to the most outstanding receiver in college football.

He follows in the footsteps of his dad, Marvin Harrison Sr., who was also a first round draft pick in 1996 when he was taken by the Indianapolis Colts. He also joins fellow former Buckeye Paris Johnson Jr. in Arizona.

The NFL Draft continues thru Saturday with the second and third rounds set for Friday night.

