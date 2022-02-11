Ohio State makes top six for highly rated 2023 tight end

Ohio State found out recently that the No. 1 receiver in the 2023 class would be visiting in April. The Buckeyes got more good news on Thursday when four-star tight end Walker Lyons trimmed his list with OSU making the cut.

Lyons is rated as the No. 4 tight end in the 2023 class and a top 100 prospect overall according to 247Sports composite rankings. The Folsom, California native comes in with excellent size at 6-foot, 4-inches, and 230-pounds.

The young man apparently also loves the capital city telling On3 his thoughts on Ohio State saying “Me and the coaching staff have built a very good relationship and I am super excited for the future. They are headed in a great direction and Columbus is amazing.”

The Bucks already have one tight end committed in the 2023 class by the name of Ty Lockwood, who is also a top-10 prospect at the position.

Joining Ohio State on Lyons’ shortlist is Alabama, BYU, Stanford, USC, and Utah.

Lyons is yet to set a date for a commitment, but for now, it’s good to know the Buckeyes are still in the running.

List

Ohio State football 2023 recruiting commitment tracker

Ohio State football 2023 recruiting class commitment tracker

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion.