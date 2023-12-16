Ohio State makes top five for top ranked 2025 safety

Ohio State has been aggressive in their efforts to land five-star safety, Faheem Delane, as he is one of the top targets for the Buckeyes in the 2025 recruiting cycle. Those efforts appear to be paying off thus far, evidenced by Ohio State being named among his top five schools on Friday.

Delane is the top-ranked safety, top-ranked player out of Maryland, and 24th overall player in the 2025 class according to the 247Sports composite rankings.

The Buckeyes have been active in his recruitment. Delane has logged five unofficial visits with Ohio State, which is the most thus far according to On3.

Ohio State will be going up against multiple SEC teams and an ACC team in the recruitment battle for Delane as also among his top five schools are LSU, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, and Alabama.

Grateful for where God has brought me in life ! pic.twitter.com/td4i3FY3hx — Faheem Delane (@faheemdelane) December 15, 2023

It’s still early in the process but landing Delane would be a huge addition to the 2025 class.

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on X (formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Evan Bachman on X.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire