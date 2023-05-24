Ohio State makes top five for 2024 4-star Florida safety

We’ve all heard Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles explain how his defense is safety driven, and it’s paramount for him to find recruits that fit his mold.

Knowles addressed the situation this past cycle, adding Malik Hartford, Jayden Bonsu, and Cedrick Hawkins in the 2023 class. Also added was transfer Ja’Had Carter, but the additions can’t stop there.

For the 2024 recruiting cycle, there has yet to be a safety added to the class, although I believe that Garrett Stover is destined for that spot. There are other targets, one being Florida’s Jordan Johnson-Rubell. The 5-foot, 10-inch and 180 pound safety announced his top five with Ohio State still being in the mix.

Johnson-Rubell is rated as the No. 9 best safety and 118th overall player according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings and would be a welcome addition to the 2024 Buckeye recruiting class.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire