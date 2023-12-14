Ohio State makes top eight for Florida 2025 linebacker

Since this summer, Ohio State has turned up it’s recruiting efforts for Florida 2025 linebacker Elijah Melendez, when they officially offered him a scholarship.

Although the No. 23 linebacker and 189th overall prospect in the country according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings didn’t make it to Columbus during the season, the Buckeyes did enough to make a positive impression on Melendez.

When he dropped his top 8 schools, it confirmed that Ohio State is still on his mind, despite not making an unofficial visit. The Buckeyes will have to battle multiple Big Ten foes for Melendez’s commitment including Michigan, USC, and Penn State along with a few programs.

⌛️Time is here, let’s do it‼️‼️ GOD is great pic.twitter.com/Tw1rzqeyeD — Elijah melendez (@Babyman3J) December 14, 2023

Doing some social media scrubbing, it looks like the Buckeyes are in an uphill battle in this recruitment.

