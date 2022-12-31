Ohio State makes top 7 for Wisconsin offensive lineman

The Buckeyes are always looking to secure top offensive line talent and have had some very good luck recently finding that in the state of Wisconsin. Typically a very, pro-Badger area, last year Ryan Day went into the state and signed Carson Hinzman, who has a bright future for Ohio State.

Day is looking to steal another offensive lineman from under the Badgers nose, Donovan Harbour. Today the six-foot-five-inch and 310-pound offensive tackle announced his top 7 schools, which included the Badgers, Penn State, Michigan, Oregon, Tennessee, Florida and the Buckeyes. He is viewed as one of the top offensive line prospects in the country and it’s good news that the Buckeyes have made the cut.

There are just three commits for the Buckeyes in the 2024 cycle, Jeremiah Smith, Ian Moore and Garrett Stover. Harbour would be a great addition to this group as adding elite tackles is always a good idea.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire