Ohio State makes top 13 for Georgia defensive lineman

The Buckeyes would have loved to beat Georgia in their backyard, but unfortunately Ohio State fell just short at the stroke of midnight. For recruits, winning or losing one games really doesn’t matter much.

As was the case with 2024 Georgia defensive lineman Hevin Brown-Shuler, as he dropped his top 13 schools. Ohio State was included as was Georgia, Clemson, Oregon, Texas A&M, Michigan and others. The six-foot-four-inch and 290-pound lineman has visited more than a few schools but Columbus has yet to be a destination he has seen.

For the Buckeyes to be legit contenders in Brown-Shuler’s recruitment, Ryan Day must have him on campus.

At this point, you’d have to expect Brown-Shuler to cut his list at least one more, if not two more times. The visit will be key for the Buckeyes in his recruitment.

