Ohio State makes no movement in latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

Ohio State remained in the same spot it was last week when the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll came out. Despite a ton of results from conference championship weekend, OSU remained No. 7 behind Alabama (1), Michigan (2), Georgia (3), Cincinnati (4), Notre Dame (5), and Baylor (6). Rounding out the top ten are Ole Miss (8), Oklahoma State (9). and Michigan State (10).

The rankings mirrored the final College Football Rankings for the most part, but Ohio State and Baylor were flipped in those rankings, with OSU checking in at No. 6.

The Pac-12 Championship Game produced the biggest movers in this week's USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll, with Utah moving to just outside the top 10. See where everyone landed in the rankings. https://t.co/Dfr5cItg0U pic.twitter.com/vyhqyhVrEe — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) December 5, 2021

And while the Buckeyes missed out on making the College Football Playoff, it will still be headed to a New Year’s Six bowl game, traveling to the Rose Bowl to face Utah in Pasadena, California on January 1. With a good showing there, OSU could once again finish the season in the top five.

USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Top 25

Ranking Team 1. Alabama 2. Michigan 3. Georgia 4. Cincinnati 5. Notre Dame 6. Baylor 7. Ohio State 8. Ole Miss 9. Oklahoma State 10. Michigan State 11. Utah 12. Pittsburgh 13. Oklahoma 14. BYU 15. Oregon 16. Iowa 17. UL Lafayette 18. NC State 19. Wake Forest 20. Kentucky 21. Houston 22. Clemson 23. Texas A&M 24. Arkansas 25. UTSA

Schools Dropped Out

No. 19 San Diego State.

Others receiving votes

Wisconsin 105; Utah State 85; San Diego State 62; Minnesota 17; Air Force 15; Penn State 5; Fresno State 5; UCLA 3; Mississippi State 2; Coastal Carolina 2; Appalachian State 2; Purdue 1.

