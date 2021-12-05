Ohio State makes no movement in latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

Phil Harrison
·2 min read

Ohio State remained in the same spot it was last week when the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll came out. Despite a ton of results from conference championship weekend, OSU remained No. 7 behind Alabama (1), Michigan (2), Georgia (3), Cincinnati (4), Notre Dame (5), and Baylor (6). Rounding out the top ten are Ole Miss (8), Oklahoma State (9). and Michigan State (10).

The rankings mirrored the final College Football Rankings for the most part, but Ohio State and Baylor were flipped in those rankings, with OSU checking in at No. 6.

And while the Buckeyes missed out on making the College Football Playoff, it will still be headed to a New Year’s Six bowl game, traveling to the Rose Bowl to face Utah in Pasadena, California on January 1. With a good showing there, OSU could once again finish the season in the top five.

NEXT … Complete USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Top 25

USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Top 25

Ranking

Team

1.

Alabama

2.

Michigan

3.

Georgia

4.

Cincinnati

5.

Notre Dame

6.

Baylor

7.

Ohio State

8.

Ole Miss

9.

Oklahoma State

10.

Michigan State

11.

Utah

12.

Pittsburgh

13.

Oklahoma

14.

BYU

15.

Oregon

16.

Iowa

17.

UL Lafayette

18.

NC State

19.

Wake Forest

20.

Kentucky

21.

Houston

22.

Clemson

23.

Texas A&M

24.

Arkansas

25.

UTSA

Schools Dropped Out

No. 19 San Diego State.

Others receiving votes

Wisconsin 105; Utah State 85; San Diego State 62; Minnesota 17; Air Force 15; Penn State 5; Fresno State 5; UCLA 3; Mississippi State 2; Coastal Carolina 2; Appalachian State 2; Purdue 1.

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion.

Recommended Stories