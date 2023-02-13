Ohio State makes the most recent cut for Maryland cornerback

The Ohio State cornerback room needs more bodies and that starts with recruiting. The Buckeyes need to add talented players in the 2024 cycle even after getting recruits Calvin Simpson-Hunt and Jermaine Matthews to sign and Davison Igbinosun, one of the top transfers at the position, in the 2023 cycle.

None of the three current commits in the 2024 class are at the position, so getting at least two, maybe three, will be a focus for head coach Ryan Day and staff. They seem to have done enough to impress Maryland cornerback Ify Obidegwu, who included the Buckeyes in his top seven along with Alabama, Maryland, Oregon, Michigan, USC and Tennessee.

BREAKING: Four-Star CB Ify Obidegwu is down to 7️⃣ Schools! The 6’2 190 CB from Baltimore, MD holds a total of 30 offers.https://t.co/YrfMkPKrDG pic.twitter.com/S2WryAjnlY — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) February 13, 2023

Obidegwu stands 6 feet, 1 inch, and weighs 185 pounds. He is rated as the 15th-best cornerback and No. 158 overall player on the 247Sports composite.

More!

Fan favorite Kamryn Babb lands job with Ohio State athletic department WATCH: Ohio State signee Lincoln Kienholz shows athleticism with a crazy dunk Ohio State on short list for four-star tight end

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Michael Chen on Twitter.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire