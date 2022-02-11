Ohio State makes four-star offensive lineman’s top six

The Ohio State Buckeyes had another good day on the recruiting trail as they landed in the top six schools 2023 offensive lineman Austin Siereveld. The four-star offensive lineman narrowed his final schools down to Alabama, Cincinnati, Iowa, Michigan, Notre Dame, and of course, the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Siereveld is an in-state target from Lakota East, and Ohio State’s new offensive line coach, Justin Frye, has already seen the highly touted prospect in person, attending one of Siereveld’s basketball games last month. At 6-foot, 5-inches, and 315-pounds, Siereveld is seen as a top-notch guard prospect that has the potential to see the field early on in his collegiate career.

The top recruit is already familiar with the Ohio State program not just due to being so close to the school, but because of an unofficial visit he took in October during the Buckeyes’ win over Penn State.

Top 6! Thank you to all of the coaches and schools who have recruited me! pic.twitter.com/jdGq1Rg4fi — Austin Siereveld (@SiereveldAustin) February 10, 2022

It’s still early in the recruitment process for Sierveld, but we’ll keep an eye on things as they progress.

