Ohio State makes cut for yet another No. 1 wide receiver

Stop me if you’ve heard this before, but Ohio State and Brian Hartline are looking to snag the No. 1 receiver in the 2025 class. Dakorien Moore committed to LSU last August, but that hasn’t stopped other schools from showing interest and it hasn’t stopped Moore from listening.

Buckeye fans know all too well that a verbal commitment doesn’t mean much until pen meets paper on National Signing Day. OSU has seen its fair share of verbal commits decide to sign elsewhere and now trying to do the same thing by flipping Moore. Rated the No. 1 receiver and the No. 3 overall player in the class by 247Sports, Moore is keeping his options open saying he has narrowed his focus to just four schools.

Despite his commitment to the Bayou Bengals, Moore says he’ll keep communication open with Ohio State, Texas, and Oregon.

The smoke regarding 2025 five-star wide receiver/current LSU commit Dakorien Moore and his interest in Ohio State is very real according to Bill Kurelic. pic.twitter.com/IFmnzgpKKA — The Scarlet and Gray Podcast (@TheSG_Podcast) March 9, 2024

The Buckeyes are already off to a strong start in the 2025 class with a top-five class to date that includes three five-star recruits. One of those five-star guys is Devin Sanchez who ranks as the No. 1 cornerback in the country and also hails from Texas. Sanchez is working hard to get Moore on board.

Ohio State will have an opportunity to impress Moore early next week as he is scheduled for an on-campus visit.

