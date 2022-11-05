Ohio State makes cut for another top rated 2023 defensive lineman

Ohio State has learned that it is in the final five for 2023 defensive lineman Jordan Hall. While the Jacksonville, Florida native has been on the radar for a while, most have him pegged for a school closer to home.

Even so, crystal ball predictions are never an exact science. Florida State was given a pick to land Hall and the Seminoles didn’t even make the top five. Hall is the No. 18 ranked defensive lineman in the country according to 247Sports composite rankings. Joining the Buckeyes in that group of five are Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and LSU.

At this time, Hall has yet to take a visit to Columbus but is scheduled to take an official visit for The Game on November 26. There is no better atmosphere in which to host a coveted recruit.

When talking to On3 about what he liked about each school, Hall had this to say about OSU.

“If you’re looking at schools that are going to help you be the best player, other than Coach Odell (Haggins) and Coach Scott at Georgia, Coach Larry Johnson is probably the best at what he does as a position coach. They’ve got all types of great offense and offensive line for me to compete against, and they have a great set of DBs. As long I can get to the ball, make plays and get my sacks, the DBs are going to get picks from it. I just like the way they operate. That’s just the competitor’s spirit in me, and I want to go against the best. I feel like I fit in there, and Coach Johnson, he’s one of a kind. I like him a lot. Coach Day seems like a cool guy as well, and I just want to get up there and see what they have to offer and what it’s like.” – Jordan Hall on Ohio State

Georgia is seen as the front-runner right now as Hall has a very solid relationship with the Bulldog coaching staff. But never underestimate how much a personal visit can do, especially one with the magnitude of Ohio State vs. Michigan.

Hall is expected to finish all of his official visits by early December before trimming his list one more time to three. The four-star lineman plans to commit and sign on December 21 during the early signing period.

