Ohio State makes big move in AP poll; will it do the same in the CFP rankings?

Ohio State’s big win over Michigan caused a shakeup in the top 10 of the Associated Press poll.

With the loss, Michigan dropped down four spots from No. 4 to No. 8. That allowed Georgia, after its win over Georgia Tech, to slide up from No. 5 to No. 4. Oklahoma also moved up from No. 6 to No. 5 after locking up a spot in the Big 12 title game in a shootout victory over West Virginia.

With the Big Ten East-clinching win, Ohio State moved up to No. 6 after being No. 10 last week. Could OSU see a similar jump in Tuesday’s College Football Playoff rankings?

Another big move in the AP poll came from Washington. UW beat rival Washington State to win the Pac-12 North and moved up six spots to No. 10 as a result. WSU fell from No. 7 to No. 12 and is out of the CFP race.

LSU, after its seven-overtime loss to Texas A&M, dropped out of the top 10 from No. 8 to No. 12.

COLUMBUS, OH – NOVEMBER 24: Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer and Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh shake hands after the game at Ohio Stadium on November 24, 2018. (Photo by Jason Mowry/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Here is the full top 25:

1. Alabama

2. Clemson

3. Notre Dame

4. Georgia

5. Oklahoma

6. Ohio State

7. UCF

8. Michigan

9. Texas

10. Washington

11. Florida

12. Washington State

13. LSU

14. Penn State

15. West Virginia

16. Kentucky

17. Utah

18. Syracuse

19. Boise State

20. Miss St

21. Northwestern

22. Texas A&M

23. Army

24. Iowa State

25. Fresno State

