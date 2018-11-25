Ohio State makes big move in AP poll; will it do the same in the CFP rankings?
Ohio State’s big win over Michigan caused a shakeup in the top 10 of the Associated Press poll.
With the loss, Michigan dropped down four spots from No. 4 to No. 8. That allowed Georgia, after its win over Georgia Tech, to slide up from No. 5 to No. 4. Oklahoma also moved up from No. 6 to No. 5 after locking up a spot in the Big 12 title game in a shootout victory over West Virginia.
With the Big Ten East-clinching win, Ohio State moved up to No. 6 after being No. 10 last week. Could OSU see a similar jump in Tuesday’s College Football Playoff rankings?
Another big move in the AP poll came from Washington. UW beat rival Washington State to win the Pac-12 North and moved up six spots to No. 10 as a result. WSU fell from No. 7 to No. 12 and is out of the CFP race.
LSU, after its seven-overtime loss to Texas A&M, dropped out of the top 10 from No. 8 to No. 12.
Here is the full top 25:
1. Alabama
2. Clemson
3. Notre Dame
4. Georgia
5. Oklahoma
6. Ohio State
7. UCF
8. Michigan
9. Texas
10. Washington
11. Florida
12. Washington State
13. LSU
14. Penn State
15. West Virginia
16. Kentucky
17. Utah
18. Syracuse
19. Boise State
20. Miss St
21. Northwestern
22. Texas A&M
23. Army
24. Iowa State
25. Fresno State
