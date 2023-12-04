Ohio State loses two defensive backs to the transfer portal on Sunday

It wasn’t the best Sunday for Ohio State football, the reality of not making the College Football Playoff was the first hit, then the transfer portal made it doubly bad.

First it was running back Evan Pryor, then it was the cornerback room that lost a pair. Ryan Turner, the second-year player from Florida, announced that he will be moving on from the Buckeye program.

During his stint in Columbus, Turner had a hard time seeing the field. He barely played his freshman season, and this past year, and just got some run in the blowout win over Minnesota. He made three total tackles.

Next, Louisiana second-year corner Jyaire Brown joined Turner in moving on. An extremely similar situation, just one game played this year with nine total tackles with a forced fumble in Brown’s time with Ohio State.

BREAKING: Ohio State CB Jyaire Brown plans to enter the Transfer Portal, he tells @on3sports The 6’0 183 CB from New Orleans, LA will have 3 years of eligibility remaining Played in 10 games as a freshman. Had 8 tackles, 4 PBUs, & a forced fumble https://t.co/1F23nHZAJo pic.twitter.com/EHMQNaIb65 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 4, 2023

We wish all three players the best in their next football home.

