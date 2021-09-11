Ohio State loses to Oregon: 5 things we learned in defeat

Well, it finally happened, the Ohio State football team lost its first regular-season game under Ryan Day. Most thought it might happen at least once this season considering Ohio State is breaking in a new quarterback and many new faces across the offense and defense, but I think we were all in denial a tad bit.

The Buckeyes lost to a very good Oregon Ducks football team by a score of 35-28 and were playing catchup all day. Oregon struggled with a pedestrian Fresno State team the week prior, but we know that this is a quality program that is going to be in the Pac-12 conference championship conversation. But even with that said, we still want to learn from each game, so here are five things that we reluctantly learned from this loss.

Next…You won’t like this one

Is C.J. Stroud the answer?

My thoughts from OSU/Oregon – Defense was atrocious (especially on 3rd down) although they did make those 2 big stops at the end to give the offense a chance.

– Jaxon Smith is a baller

– CJ is talented but needs to get his throws under control and his run option is very poor. — Zach (@zdacosta1) September 11, 2021

C.J. Stroud is a good quarterback and finished with an insane stat line of 3 of 54 for 484 yards and three touchdowns. He is one of only three quarterbacks in Ohio State history to pass for over 400 yards in a single game, but even with that impressive stat line, there was plenty of room for improvement.

Stroud has a tendency to overthrow his receivers when they are going deep and it can result in some ugly interceptions if it continues. The talent Ohio State has at receiver is extremely rare and it is fair to wonder if one of the other five-star quarterbacks in the stable can get the job done more efficiently.

Story continues

It’s a results-oriented business, and the offense stalled far too often in critical situations.

Next…the defense needs work

The defense is, well … not good

RBs vs Ohio State’s run defense this season:

🔺 Mohamed Ibrahim: 163 yards, 2 TDs

🔺 C.J. Verdell: 161 yards, 2 TDs pic.twitter.com/Kyzj105MDC — PFF College (@PFF_College) September 11, 2021

That tweet above should be enough evidence that the Ohio State defense is struggling so far in 2021. I want to give credit to Oregon’s offense because it executed at a very high level, but Fresno State held the Ducks to fewer points than the Buckeyes did today.

You heard that right. The Fresno State defense was better against Oregon than Ohio State was against Oregon. Some of that can be written off to it being early in the season, but this team will go as far as the improvement on defense does. I mean, you should never, ever, ever put up over 600 yards of offense and lose.

Next…I want to keep talking about the defense

The defensive backfield is a liability

This Ohio State defense looks bad, specifically the defensive backs. #OhioState — DON GHANN (@Kwes1_GH) September 11, 2021

The defensive backs are not the worst part of this defense, but they struggled mightily for the second week in a row. I didn’t harp on them not playing well against Minnesota due to Sevyn Banks and Cam Brown being out, but Cam Brown played despite limping half the game and Sevyn Banks dressed. I don’t know why Banks didn’t play, but we need more clarity, consistency, and production from this positional group.

Next…The running back pecking order is final

TreVeyon Henderson should be the main back

Treveyon Henderson : 12 carries for 54 yards & a TD; 1 catch for 12 yards pic.twitter.com/PPABNNEaSD — Lee Harvey (@AyeThatsLee) September 11, 2021

TreVeyon Henderson didn’t put on a statistical clinic, but he offers unique speed and ability as a receiver out of the backfield. He honestly may not be the best running back, but his skillset meshes with the offense so much better.

He’s young, but he has the burst and game-breaking ability that Miyan Williams and Master Teague simply don’t quite possess. He started to be the guy taking the snaps when things mattered the most in this game, and that might tell you where things are headed.

Next…the receivers continue to impress

Ohio State has the best receiving corps in the country. Hands down.

For the first time ever, Ohio State had 3 receivers with 100+ yards in the same game: Jaxon Smith-Njigba: 7 receptions, 145 yards, 2 TD

Chris Olave: 12 receptions, 126 yards

Garrett Wilson: 8 receptions, 117 yards, TD — BuckeyePlanet (@buckeyeplanet) September 11, 2021

I wanted to end this list on a positive note because it’ll make me sleep better. Once again this receiving corps has shown how great it is. Every week the guys put on the team to catch passes put on a clinic in crisp route running and eye-opening catches. Everyone in the country knows about how great Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson are, but Jaxon Smith-Njigba made himself a household name today.

Related

Ohio State's defensive woes, inability to finish on offense, lead to loss to Oregon WATCH: Jaxon Smith-Njigba catches second touchdown of day against Oregon WATCH: C.J. Stroud throws 26-yard touchdown strike to Jaxon Smith-Njigba WATCH: C.J. Stroud hits Garrett Wilson for 27-yard touchown vs. Oregon

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion.