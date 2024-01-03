Ohio State loses linebacker to NFL who could have returned for another season

It’s not just the transfer portal where Ohio State football is losing players to, the NFL draft is grabbing them as well.

On Tuesday afternoon, senior linebacker Steele Chambers decided to forgo his remaining season of eligibility and enter the draft according to his instagram. He spend five seasons in Columbus, improving his tackles in each of them. What didn’t improve was his impact plays, as this past season he failed to register a sack although he did pick off a pass.

With Chambers leaving, it makes two major contributors to the linebacker room, along with Tommy Eichenberg, leaving the program. The Buckeyes expect to have Cody Simon returning, so the cupboard isn’t bare.

OSU linebacker Steele Chambers, who was a senior, confirms he's off to the Draft. pic.twitter.com/2MqgSuwlsW — Jerod Smalley (@JerodNBC4) January 2, 2024

We wish Steele the best at the next level.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire