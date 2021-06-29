Ohio State loses out on four-star 2022 offensive lineman

The Ohio State Buckeyes were in hot pursuit of four-star offensive lineman and the number one player in Wisconsin in the 2022 class, Joe Brunner. Unfortunately for Buckeye nation, the Wisconsin Badgers were the lucky program to catch the white whale, or more appropriately white fish.

This choice should not come as a surprise considering Brunner is from Whitefish Bay, which is in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. There were still a few people that thought Brunner may spurn his hometown team, but sure enough, he becomes the highest-rated member of the Wisconsin 2022 recruiting class.

When Brunner announced his top three schools, Ohio State made the cut along with Notre Dame and obviously Wisconsin. There was a glimmer of hope for the Buckeyes when Brunner took an official visit to Columbus, but this one will go down as a loss.

